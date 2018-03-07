Can the U.S. overtake Canada's dominance in the ice wine industry?

The U.S. is a powerhouse in many respects, and now it appears Americans will try to overtake Canada's dominance in the ice wine industry. A bottle half the size of table wine can go for as much as $100 and in 2016 ice wine represented 24 per cent of Canada's total wine export value. Americans have taken notice of those impressive numbers and are now trying to get in on the competition — but do they have what it takes to produce what has been such a quintessentially Canadian product?