Former Russian spy's hospitalization shrouded in mystery and intrigue

U.K. counter-terrorism police are investigating the case of a former spy whose mysterious illness and hospitalization is shrouded in mystery and intrigue. Sergei Skripal was hospitalized along with his daughter after an eyewitness noticed them collapsed on a park bench. Police suspect it's due to exposure to an unknown substance. What the substance is will be key in determining how the case will proceed. Skripal was convicted by Russia of spying for Britain, and there are some suggestions this could be the work of Moscow