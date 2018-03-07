Fuzzy Bat Doesn't Need a Toothpick Because it Has Claws

This sweet little fruit bat used its sharp claws like a toothpick while hanging upside down – the ultimate multi-tasker!Bat carer Denise Wade of Batzilla the Bat, who uploaded the video to YouTube on March 6, said: "I have a soft spot for flying-fox feet as they are just so cleverly designed and multi functional.“With five elegant toes on each foot and a set of nails that would make the Kardashians swoon, bat feet are employed for many important tasks such as combing and grooming fur, landing on branches, scratching those difficult to reach places and best of all, claws make excellent tooth picks!” Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful