Pillar smashes bus after being blown off a building

A pillar smashed a bus after being blown off a building by a strong wind in eastern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in Shanghai on March 5, shows the pillar suddenly dropping on a bus, breaking its windows and stopping it in the middle of the road.

A man can be seen sitting in the bus when the accident happened, but he wasn’t injured.



According to local news, the pillar was a component on the outside of a nearby building.

No casualties were reported and the case is under investigation.