‘What took so long?’ McDonald’s switch from frozen sparks reactions

“Imagine that … people wanting fresh food.” “What took so long? This should have been done 20 years ago.” McDonald’s is finally offering fresh beef burgers, and Newsroom commenters aren’t quite lovin’ it.

McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it started serving fresh beef Quarter Pounders and other burgers at about 3,500 restaurants in the United States. The company's plan is to have most of its restaurants going fresh, rather than frozen, by May. The mega chain is hoping the supersized switch will help it keep up with competitors like Wendy's, In-N-Out, and Shake Shack.

Some Newsroom readers aren’t swayed by the fresh beef expansion: “McDonald’s fresh may still be bad for you.” And a bit more extreme: “Turkey or chicken burgers please.”

What do you think of McDonald’s switching things up? Join the conversation in Newsroom.