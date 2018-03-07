News

Iconic Seafood Shack Teeters on Edge of Collapse After Nor'easter

An iconic seafood restaurant on Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts, sits on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, March 6, after a weekend nor’easter’s winds and waves wiped out the sand dune that once separated shack from shore.John Ohman, owner of Liam’s, told the Boston Globe he was waiting to hear whether the city of Orleans would tear the building down or if the waters would finish the job.Liam’s began life in the 1950s as Philbrick’s and has been a Nauset Beach tradition ever since. The city of Orleans recently decided not to renew Ohman’s contract when it expires in three years and instead would consider food trucks to replace it. Credit: Orleans Police Department via Storyful

