Baltimore Students Stage 'Lie-In' for Gun Control

Baltimore students staged a “lie-in” in front of city hall on Tuesday, March 6, lying on the plaza for 17 minutes – one minute for each of the people shot and killed at a Parkland, Florida, high school last month.Hundreds of students walked out of class and marched to city hall to call for stricter gun control legislation. Batimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa spoke to the students. Credit: Alexa Corcoran via Storyful