Teachers Chant 'Sign It' as W. Va's Governor Greets Them After Deal Struck

West Virginia lawmakers reached a deal on Tuesday, March 6, that would end the nine-day teachers’ strike. The deal would give the state’s public employees a 5 percent increase, according to Gov. Jim Justice.As seen in this video, Justice greeted teachers and promised he would sign the bill when it reached his desk. They chanted “sign it” at the governor as he came out to greet them.Teachers union leaders told local news that if the legislation was signed by the governor by the end of the day, teachers would return to work on Wednesday.Republican lawmakers, though, said the pay increase comes with budget cuts, including $20 million reduction to general services and Medicaid, the news report said. Credit: Gov Jim Justice via Storyful