West Virginia Teachers Chant for Senate to Sign Pay Increase Deal

West Virginia lawmakers reached a deal on Tuesday, March 6, that would end the nine-day teachers strike. The deal would give all of the state’s public employees a 5 percent increase, according to Gov. Jim Justice.Teachers at the state capitol, where they have been gathering throughout the strike, cheered when the deal was announced to them. Delegate Brent Boggs, a Democrat, announced via a bullhorn the details and the process to finish the deal, saying the legislation should reach the governor’s desk for his signature by the end of the day.Teachers union leaders told local news that if the legislation was signed by the governor by the end of the day, teachers would return to work on Wednesday.Republican lawmakers, though, said the pay increase comes with budget cuts, including $20 million reduction to general services and Medicaid, the news report said.This video shows teachers chanting for lawmakers to sign the bill at the capitol. Credit: yogapants_and_tacos via Storyful

