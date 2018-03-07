Deadly Week in Washington's Cascades: Two Snowmobilers Die in Washington Avalanche

Two snowmobilers died and two others were injured following an avalanche at Esmeralda Peak in Kittitas County, Washington, on Saturday, March 3. The King County Sheriff’s Office released video on Tuesday showing a rescue.Other snowmobilers in the area helped rescuers locate the four people, a news report said.News reports identified the two people killed as James Larsen, 41, and Zach Roundtree, 27. Kyle Ottwell, 26, was critically injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital, and Ryan Journey, 27, was slightly injured, reports said. Larsen also was identified as a 14-year veteran of the Bonney Lake Police Department.There have been six avalanche deaths in the Cascade Mountains since February 25, a news report said. Washington normally averages five avalanche deaths every two years, the report said. Credit: King County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful