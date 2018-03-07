Rollercoaster fans lands dream job as ride tester

Jordan Middleton's career has reached new heights - after she landed her dream job as a rollercoaster and attractions excellence tester at Thorpe Park Resort. Thrill-seeking Jordan's first day in the role saw her try out their new The Walking Dead: the Ride, for passenger comfort and fright value. The rollercoaster at the Surrey park is the first zombie-themed on the planet and recreates the post-apocalyptic backdrop of the global television phenomenon.