Police Appeal to Find Suspect After Footage Shows Bar Fight Starting With Child in Victim's Arms

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in Colorado is seeking a man who started a bar fight with a man who had a child in his arms on January 25.A post shared to the sheriff office’s Facebook on March 5 states that the fight happened at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, and security footage shared to its YouTube channel shows the man throwing punches at Richard Warry Brown, who was carrying his four-year-old daughter at the time.According to the post, “Brown, sustained serious bodily injury during the assault and had to be airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.” He was later issued a summons for misdemeanor child abuse. His daughter was not injured.One of the suspects is identified as Joel Michael Wilson, and deputies are still trying to identify the third man involved. Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

