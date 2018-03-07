Staff protest at nuclear plant after cut wages

Hundreds of staff at a new nuclear power station are staging a sit-in protest over wages - claiming they were docked pay when they failed to get to work in the snow. The constructors, who are building Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset, have been pictured sitting in an onsite cafe refusing to work. An employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Hinkley Point is on a sit-in over wages. This is because we were sent home at the weekend put on standby.