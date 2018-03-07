Nine People Rescued From Disabled Boat in Choppy Florida Waters

The Tequesta Police Department said it came to the aid of a boat having mechanical problems in choppy water at the Jupiter Inlet, Florida, on March 4.Nine people were aboard the boat when its motor died, according to reports from CBS12. This footage, filmed by Paul Cooney, shows a number of people on the boat putting on life jackets before an emergency vessel comes to their aid.The Tequesta Police Department said it was joined in the response by a Tow Boat US before the boat was brought back to safety. Credit: Paul Cooney via Storyful