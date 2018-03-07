Dash-cam video captures San Bruno collision after 'car theft'

+WARNING: CONTAINS SWEARING+

Dash-cam video has captured the moment a reportedly stolen car struck a number of other vehicles in San Bruno, California, on Saturday (March 3).

In the video, a white car attempting to escape pursuit by police allegedly runs a red light and collides at speed into the back of a BMW, resulting in a multi-vehicle collision.

The runaway car rolls out of shot and then police officers are seen chasing the offenders from the white vehicle on foot across the intersection.

According to local media, four young people were arrested later on Saturday near Tanforan Mall in San Bruno as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

The accident seen in this video occurred at the intersection of Sneath Lane and El Camino Real in San Bruno, California at 3:47 pm.