Man accidentally crushes colleague with a digger

A digger driver was handed a suspended jail term after he reversed into a colleague at speed - smashing him through a wall. Daividas Rupeika (doub corr) crashed into a pedestrian at a work site in Wimbledon, south west London, on August 2. The unnamed victim was left with a fractured tibia, fibula and internal bleeding as a result of the accident. Shocking footage released by the Health and Safety Executive was shown at Southwark Crown Court where Rupeika, from Croydon, was sentenced for two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.