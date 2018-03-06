Couple defy odds and have two sets of triplets

A couple who underwent IVF after years of failing to conceive now have their hands full - after having TWO sets of triplets. Courtney Garrett, 38, and her husband Philip, 42, now have six little ones after years of fertility struggles which left them fearing they might never have children at all. They welcomed their first trio in September 2009 after Courtney had two embryos implanted, one of which split. They decided to have another round of IVF in the hope of giving triplets Jack, Oliver and Ellie a younger sibling.