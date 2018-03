A limited edition canvas of Banksy's 'Girl and Balloon' is set to sell for £200,000 this week. The 2003 piece is one of the secretive Bristolian's best-known works and last year took the coveted title of the nation's favourite artwork. Bonhams has announced it will be auctioning the canvas, which is number 17 of 25, at its Post-War and Contemporary Art sale in London on Wednesday.