Smoke Billows From Japan's 'James Bond' Volcano

Smoke billowed from Japan’s Shinmoedake volcano on March 6, sending ash high into the air and leading to the cancellation of flights from a nearby airport, the Japan Times said.“The mountain has been erupting for a while, but this is the strongest day yet,” said an official at the Japanese Meteorological Agency, quoted by Reuters.Activity at the volcano, which famously featured in the James Bond film You Only Live Twice, was likely to continue for some time. Credit: Earth Uncut TV via Storyful