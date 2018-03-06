Indian villagers worship mysterious Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle

Indian villagers have been worshipping a Royal Enfield Bullet in the belief that it has supernatural powers.

The relatively new shrine built for the motorcycle and its deceased owner at Chotila village in Rajasthan, India, draws hundreds of devotees every day. The faithful offer their prayers to the bike, which is placed inside a glass cage, and adorned with fresh flowers.

The shrine has come up at a spot where a 24-year-old local resident, Om Singh Rathore alias Om Banna, died in a road accident on December 2, 1988. The police record states that he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree.

The police had taken away the motorcycle while probing the accident and parked it at the station.

But they were unable to hold on to it as it kept returning on its own to the site of the accident, claims a local legend.

Believing that the motorcycle had supernatural powers the local villagers erected a shrine, which over the years, expanded as its popularity grew. There is a full-time priest now and there are shops, which sell photos and other mementos.

The villagers believe that praying at the shrine ensures that they will have a safe journey each time they start their vehicle. Many believe that the blessings of ‘Bullet Baba’ and his bike will protect them from other evils as well.

The local police refute the claims saying Rathore’s family had taken away the motorcycle a few days after the accident.