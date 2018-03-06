Terrifying moment charging lions damage womans car

This is the terrifying moment a woman's car was left damaged by a pride of charging LIONS after they jumped on top of her vehicle at a safari park. Heart-stopping footage shows the lightening-fast beasts bounding on to the bonnet and roof of the Hyundai i-30 leaving behind a huge paw print-shaped dent. Abi Tudge, 23, and a friend became shut in the lion enclosure at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley, Worcs., when the rangers closed the gates for safety on Wednesday afternoon (21/2).