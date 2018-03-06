Man Assaulted in Colorado Bar While Holding Four-Year-Old Daughter

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it was seeking the public’s help to find a man suspected of assaulting another man, who was holding his four-year-old daughter, in a bar in Pine Junction Colorado on January 25.The victim, identified by the sheriff’s office as 39-year-old Richard Warry Brown, is seen in this footage holding his daughter while physically engaging with a group of men in the bar. Numerous punches are thrown before the child is taken from his arms. Brown is then beaten more severely by two men.The child was not injured, police said, but Brown was issued a summons for misdemeanor child abuse over the incident.Police said Brown sustained serious bodily injury during the assault and had to be air lifted to a trauma center for treatment. They sought the public’s help in identifying the man seen in the pictures at the start of this footage. Another man, Joel Michael Wilson, was identified by police and faced assault charges. Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful