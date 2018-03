These pictures show animal keepers who spent 24/7 hand-rearing a baby RHINO that couldn't walk - and needed 70 pints of milk a day. Belle the white rhino was born at Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens in October 2017 to parents Nancy and Monty, but her front right foot wouldn't extend. Staff separated the calf from its mum to look after the leg but then the keepers had to take over feeding the 70kg tot.