US Military Searches for Remains of WWII Pilots Shot Down in Palau

Footage has been released showing US Navy divers searching the waters off the Pacific island nation of Palau for the remains of American airmen who disappeared during World War IIThis footage, originally captured in January 23, shows the divers underwater and offers a glimpse at the excavation area.According to a press release, the search team was composed of US Army, Navy and Air Force members. They completed their mission on February 25 and discovered remains that potentially belong to airmen from aircraft shot down near Palau’s Ngerekebesang Island in 1944.The remains are currently under analysis. Credit: US Navy via Storyful