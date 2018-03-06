Police neglected duty in investigating Indigenous man's death

Police in Thunder Bay neglected their duty in investigating an Indigenous man's death, an independent review has found. Stacy DeBungee was found dead in the McIntyre River in the fall of 2015. Police concluded that the 41-year-old fell into the river drunk — however an independent review has now backed up the findings of a 2016 private investigation and a documentary by CBC's The Fifth Estate. Now there are calls for Thunder Bay's police chief to resign