Nanchang Airport Roof Collapses in Severe Storm

A section of a roof collapsed at Nanchang Changbei International Airport on March 4, as storms swept Jiangxi province in southeast China.This footage shows parts of the roof collapsing outside the airport. The roof covered the entrance of the airport’s Terminal 2 arrival hall, China NewsAsia reported. Despite the collapse and the resulting commotion, nobody was injured and flights continue as normal.Heavy rain and winds pummeled the airport and the rest of Jiangxi that day, China News reported. Fallen trees and damaged billboards were also reported throughout Nanchang City about 18 miles south of the airport. Credit: weibo.com/5219953759 via Storyful