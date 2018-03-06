Former Russian spy hospitalized in the U.K.

A Russian who once spied for the U.K. has reportedly been hospitalized after exposure to an "unknown substance." Sergei Skripal, 66, was convicted of treason in 2006 in a Moscow military court and is now, according to British media, in critical condition in a Salisbury hospital. Officials are saying little, but parallels are being drawn between this case and that of Alexander Litvinenko, another former Russian spy turned MI-6 informant who was killed in 2006 with radioactive polonium