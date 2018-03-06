Man Steals Motorbike While Carrying Bowl of Noodles

A man carrying a bowl of noodles was caught on security camera stealing a motorbike from the Fitzroy Street undercover carpark in Melbourne on February 18. On March 6, Victoria Police released the footage in the hope of finding the man.Police said the thief was seen “entering the carpark carrying his bowl and some unidentified metal items” at about 7 pm, just before he was seen exiting while riding the three-wheeled Piaggio motorcycle. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful