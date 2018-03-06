Police Seek Information About Man After Woman Reports 2005 Rape

Queensland Police have appealed for information about a man they believed to be responsible for the rape of a 15-year-old girl in 2005, after the young woman visited Wynnum police station in 2016 to report the attack.The woman, Peta Butler, told police her mother took her from Brisbane to Toowoomba and allowed the man to rape her there. Police issued a description of the man based on her account of the event. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful