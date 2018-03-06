Police Hunt Suspect in Two Perth Bank Robberies

Western Australia Police are on the hunt for the suspect in two Perth bank robberies.WA Today reported a man, dressed in a straw hat and flannelette shirt, entered the first bank in Innaloo on February 28 and waited in line before approaching the teller and handing him a note which said he had a gun. The teller put cash inside a bag provided by the suspect, who then ran from the bank.Two days later, at a bank in Bull Creek the suspect tried to repeat the heist but left abruptly after the teller was given the note. Credit: Western Australia Police Force via Storyful