Eve on How Being the 'Laziest Stripper' Led to Her Rap Dream

Host Eve opens up on her past as a stripper and how it lead to her dream of becoming a rapper. "After I got out of high school it just felt like it was taking forever for me to get signed... so I was like, the way I could make money to get out of my mother's house is start stripping. So I started stripping... I was the laziest stripper you could ever meet and I only did it for two months and I was lazy because, I would rap in the club instead of strip... and I meet a rapper named Mase and he said to me "You're not supposed to be here"... and that night he drove me around and we rapped all night back and forth until the sun came up. And I never talked to those girls again. I never went back into the club and I knew that was a message... no disrespect to anyone... I just knew it wasn't my path and I knew that that was a sign."