News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Eve on How Being the 'Laziest Stripper' Led to Her Rap Dream

Host Eve opens up on her past as a stripper and how it lead to her dream of becoming a rapper. "After I got out of high school it just felt like it was taking forever for me to get signed... so I was like, the way I could make money to get out of my mother's house is start stripping. So I started stripping... I was the laziest stripper you could ever meet and I only did it for two months and I was lazy because, I would rap in the club instead of strip... and I meet a rapper named Mase and he said to me "You're not supposed to be here"... and that night he drove me around and we rapped all night back and forth until the sun came up. And I never talked to those girls again. I never went back into the club and I knew that was a message... no disrespect to anyone... I just knew it wasn't my path and I knew that that was a sign."

Latest

0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet
0321_1800_BRI-School
0:32

School failed to notify parents of child threatened with scissors
0321_1800_BRI-Sheeran
2:10

Commuter chaos expected for Ed Sheeran fans after concert
0321_1800_BRI-BusDriver
0:55

Bus driver assaulted in Spring Hill
0321_1800_BRI-CopChoke
1:50

Officer under investigation after video shows him ‘choking’ suspect
0321_1800_BRI-ChopperCrash
1:00

Helicopter crashes near Hamilton Island
0321_1800_SYD-Borders
0:25

The bizarre items being confiscated at Australian borders
0321_1800_sa_helicopter
0:16

Emergency crews responding to Queensland helicopter crash

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'