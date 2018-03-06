Teachers Chant '55 Strong' Outside West Virginia State Capitol

Officials shut down the entrance to the state capitol in Charleston, West Virginia, after a crowd of teachers showed up on Monday, March 5, for a legislative session about their contract. The state’s teachers have been on strike for eight days.A committee of lawmakers met to determine what pay raise the teachers should ultimately receive, a news report said. Gov. Jim Justice proposed a 5 percent increase, which was approved by the House of Delegates. The Senate, however, approved a 4 percent raise. The teachers have said they will not budge from the 5 percent raise.As of noon, 5,000 visitors had entered the capitol, according to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. One hour later, the agency shut down entrance to the capitol because of capacity concerns. Monday’s line for entrance to the capitol wrapped around the building, a news report said.Those who could not make it inside rallied on the capitol steps. This video shows the teachers chanting “55 strong,” a reference to the state’s 55 counties. Credit: socialistdogmom via Storyful