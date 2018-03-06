News

Heavy Beach Erosion Seen on Cape Cod Following Nor'easter

Heavy beach erosion from last week’s nor’easter kept a Cape Cod beach shut on Monday, March 5. Video from Nauset Beach shows damage to Liam’s snack stand and the erosion on the beach.Workers were still restoring power on Monday, and 10,000 homes and businesses were still without power, a news report said. Officials expect all power to be restored by Tuesday night.Officials had decided last fall to allow Mother Nature to decide what should happen to Liam’s, a news report said. One plan had called to tear down the building and relocate the business because of beach erosion.John Ohman, who has owned Liam’s for three decades, had said he was planning to honor the final three years on his lease and would open Memorial Day weekend, the news report said. Town officials, though, said if the building needed to be torn down, the lease would be terminated. Credit: Orleans Police Department via Storyful

