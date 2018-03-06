Farmer Digs Out Sheep From Huge Snow Drift

A farmer had to rush to save a sheep stuck in a snow drift on March 3 following heavy snowfall in Powys, Wales, and was recorded digging through the snow to find the place where the sheep was stuck.Robina Alman-Wilson shared video of Dales Wilson scooping away handfuls of snow from the drift and eventually uncovering a bewildered-looking sheep. Alman-Wilson wrote, “Here’s one victim #thebeastfromtheeast or #stormemma could not claim!”The video had over 18,000 views at time of writing. Credit: Robina Alman Wilson via Storyful