A delivery firm has apologised to a bride-to-be whose wedding dress was stolen after a bungling courier dumped it on her doorstep. Reverend Jan Atkins, 67, bought the £275 gown online and arranged to have it delivered to her home by couriers Yodel. But she received a text to say it had been dropped off when no-one was around - before it was swiped by "rotten" thieves.