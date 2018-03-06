Mum upset after being told her son isn't deaf

Parents of a toddler who has never been able to hear have been told he can't get vital ear implants - 'because he's not deaf enough. Little Benjamin Wayne needs cochlear hearing implants so he can learn how to speak before it is too late. The three-year-old's parents say if he does not have the implants before he gets to the first year of school he will not be able to learn how to speak at all. But NHS guidelines say that he is not currently deaf enough - and that his parents need to wait until he loses what little hearing he has left before they will pay for the op, which is likely to take up to four years.