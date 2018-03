Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens’ most popular resident, Fiona the hippo, shows her mother, Bibi, just how tough she is in a video posted to Facebook on March 4.Fiona, who recently celebrated her first birthday, can be seen baring her teeth and splashing Bibi in the zoo’s Hippo Cove.The clip was viewed over 160,000 times in a day. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens via Storyful