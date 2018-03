Incredible photos capture the extraordinary 'bubble birth' of a baby girl who was born with her head encased in her amniotic sac - a one-in-80,000 event. Rachael and Nate Burow were stunned when little Annabelle was born with a caul, meaning the fluid-filled bag containing her in the womb was still in tact. Typically this bubble, which is connected to the placenta and provides oxygen, bursts on its own during birth - the so-called 'waters breaking'.