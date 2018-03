Tropical Cyclone Dumazile brought heavy rain and strong winds to Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean on March 5.Dumazile was expected to pass between Madagascar and Reunion on March 5 and 6, with winds of 100 km/h expected in some coastal areas.Video posted to Instagram shows a road flooded due to heavy rains in Saint Pierre, on Reunion Island. Credit: akatsuki.jpg via Storyful