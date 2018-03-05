Sir Bradley Wiggins 'sad' and vows to give his story in wake of report
Sir Bradley Wiggins has described a parliamentary report that has heavily criticised him and the cycling team he used to lead as "sad".
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee's report, published on Monday, accused the 2012 Tour de France winner and other Team Sky riders of using the drug triamcinolone not for the stated purpose of treating asthma but because it helped them lose weight without compromising power.