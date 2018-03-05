Roof collapses at China's Nanchang Changbei airport

Travellers at a south-west China airport shrieked in horror on Sunday when strong winds tore part of the roof off the departure hall.

Dramatic video shows the roof at Nanchang Changbei International Airport Terminal 2 on March 4 giving way and travellers running away.

A number of vehicles were damaged but no casualties were reported.

An aircraft on the ground was suspected to have been damaged by an unknown object.

The wind speed was more than 30metres per second when the accident happened, reports said.

Departing passengers were diverted to the arrivals hall and normal operations resumed by the evening.