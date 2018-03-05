Father-daughter team build awesome solar-powered catamaran boat

Australian "nutty professor" Jacob Strickling and his daughter Mikalah, 11, have built a solar-powered catamaran from recycled items.

The two used two fibreglass kayaks that they had bought for $50 each, an aluminium frame from a previous project, random bits of wood, a cheap electric outboard, some discarded solar panels and a battery from a mobility scooter they built Mikalah a boat.

Mikalah did the measuring, glueing, drilling and inserted the screws.

Her father did the cutting, holding and advising.

When finished, Mikalah took her little brother Samuel, 9, on a boat trip, across the lagoon, under the bridge and to the beach.

Mikalah has a swim at the beach before motoring back with the little brother.

Mikalah loves inventing and doing building projects with the help from her dad.

Dad Strickling is a science teacher and runs the popular YouTube channel Make Science Fun.

The video was filmed on March 3 in Terrigal, a one-hour drive north of Sydney.