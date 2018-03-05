Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Roads Between Julia Creek and Cloncurry in Northwest Queensland

Heavy rainfall from a low pressure system in northwest Queensland led to road closures between Julia Creek and Cloncurry as seen in aerial footage taken on Sunday, March 4.The Courier Mail reported the central western region of Longreach received 27 millimetres of rain in a three hour on Sunday, with some areas receiving up 150 millimetres in total over the weekend.Northern towns received up to 250 millimetres, leading to disaster funds being allocated to areas such as Townsville and Burdekin. Farmers in Cloncurry, 500 kilometres northwest of Longreach, welcomed the heavy rainfall, which came after the agriculture minister was officially considering returning the shire to a drought-declared status last month.According the uploader of this video, roads running from Julia Creek and Cloncurry remained closed on Monday. Credit: Johnny Lauren Blacklock via Storyful