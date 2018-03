Snowboarder Thomas Kray had a close call after being caught in an avalanche while exploring off-piste at Tignes in the French Alps.Kray survived being swept away by the avalanche and over a 10-foot cliff thanks to his helmet and ABS avalanche airbags. “I chose to make this video for safety purposes, so that others protect themselves when they do off-piste,” said Kray.Kray’s helmet camera captured the avalanche. Credit: Thomas Kray via Storyful