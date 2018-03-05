Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Thomson River Following Massive Rainfall in Central West

A helicopter provided a bird’s eye-view of the Thomson River in flood after a low pressure system brought heavy rainfall to Central and north Queensland over the weekend.The Courier Mail reported the central western region of Longreach received 27 millimetres of rain in a three hour on Sunday, with some areas receiving up 150 millimetres in total over the weekend.Northern towns received up to 250 millimetres, leading to disaster funds being allocated to areas such as Townsville and Burdekin. Farmers in Cloncurry, 500 kilometres northwest of Longreach, welcomed the heavy rainfall, which came after the agriculture minister was officially considering returning the shire to a drought-declared status last month. Credit: Queensland Helictopers Longreach via Storyful