Waves Caused by Nor'easter Damage Homes in Massachusetts' Brant Rock

A weekend Nor’easter brought damaging high tides, waves and flooding to the Brant Rock area of Marshfield, Massachusetts, on March 3 and 4, sparking a local state of emergency.This footage, captured by local reporter James Kukstis on Saturday, March 3, shows waves crashing over the roofs of homes along the shoreline. Kukstis reported that the side of one of the homes became exposed, “exposing the interior of the home to wave after wave of salt water.” He also reported that a seawall next to the homes was broken by powerful waves.The storm also downed trees and damaged power lines, leading to outages, according to the Marshfield Police Department. The department said late on Saturday that the worst of the tide cycle has passed, but that severe flooding remained. Credit: James Kukstis via Storyful