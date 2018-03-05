Hair-raising moment sloth bear chases of tiger following intense encounter

This is the hair-raising moment a female sloth bear chased away a dominant tiger after a vicious faceoff.

The fight ensued after the sloth bear entered approached a body of water with her young cub in search of water.

As soon as the tiger saw the bear heading towards the water, the wild cat viciously charged at her in front of her cub.

To protect her child, the sloth bear, who are not known for being territorial, surprisingly charged back at the big cat and chased it away despite suffering serious injuries in the attack.