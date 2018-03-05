News

Waves Batter Homes in Brant Rock After Nor'easter Slams Massachusetts

Waves caused by a weekend Nor’easter pounded houses along the shoreline at Brant Rock, in Marshfield, Massachusetts, over March 3 and 4, causing severe damage to at least one, according to local reports.This video shows waves breaking over three seafront homes on Ocean Street on Sunday, March 4.The high tides, waves and flooding caused by the storm sparked a local state of emergency.Local reporter James Kukstis captured video of the same homes being hit by waves on Saturday, and reported that the side of one of the homes fell away, “exposing the interior of the home to wave after wave of salt water.” He also reported that a seawall next to the houses was broken by powerful waves.The storm also downed trees and damaged power lines, leading to outages, according to the Marshfield Police Department. The department said late on Saturday that the worst of the tide cycle has passed, but that severe flooding would persist. Credit: @a_poms via Storyful

