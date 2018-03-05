News

Teenagers Charged After String of Sydney Robberies

Six teenagers have been charged with committing violent robberies and fraud across Sydney in late February and early March, including the assault of a 64-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries as a result.Police said the six teens were responsible for aggravated robberies at Ashfield, Clyde, Enmore, Homebush West, Hurlstone Park, Marrickville, and North Strathfield on Saturday, February 24.During the Enmore robbery, the 64-year-old was badly injured but is now in a stable condition. SBS reported the man was hit in the head and fell, hitting his head, causing bleeding on the brain.Police set up Strike Force Painting to investigate the spate of crimes and as a result, arrested an 18-year-old man at a home in Condell Park on Tuesday, February 27.During the course of the investigation, police also charged a 15-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. Their alleged crimes include car theft, robbing stores armed with knives, and fraud.This footage shows the arrest of the 18-year-old from Condell Park and his admittance to Bankstown Police Station, where he was granted strict conditional bail to appear in court on May 2. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful

