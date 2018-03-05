Several Dead, Dozens Injured in Poznan Building Collapse

At least four people died and 24 were injured when a gas explosion caused an apartment building to collapse in Poznan, Poland, on Sunday, March 4, according to local officials.Firefighters were working into the night searching rubble for victims with the help of dogs and specialized search equipment, according to Poland’s interior ministry.This footage was shared by Zbigniew Hoffmann, the leading government official in Poznan, and shows an excavator being used to remove rubble. Hoffman was due to lead a crisis management discussion with residents on Monday, according to the local government. Credit: Zbigniew Hoffmann via Storyful